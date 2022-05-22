Left Menu

Professor arrested for emails criticizing Assam Govt, CM

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 22-05-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 10:04 IST
Professor arrested for emails criticizing Assam Govt, CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An associate professor of a college in Assam's Hailakandi district was arrested Saturday for allegedly sending emails to officials criticizing government policies and using unparliamentary words against the state chief minister, a police officer said.

Police had registered a suo moto case against the professor, leading to his arrest, he added.

The officer in charge of Hailakandi Sadar police station, Ampee Daolagupu, said the accused had allegedly sent out emails to the official email account of the district superintendent of police condemning government policies and also used unparliamentary terms against the chief minister and the Education minister.

He had also purportedly criticized the National Education Policy 2020 and the ongoing `Gunotsav' in the state, an exercise by the Education Department to evaluate government schools in the email, Daolagupu claimed.

"Besides the email to the SP, he had sent similar ones to other government officials of the district also," he added.

"We started questioning him on Thursday and finally, today we arrested him," the OC said.

When contacted, the principal of the college claimed that he had no official information regarding the arrest of the associate professor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022