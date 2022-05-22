Sneh Lata, sister of Punjab Kesari group editor-in-chief Vijay Chopra, dies
PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 22-05-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 10:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Sneh lata, the younger sister of Punjab Kesari group's chief editor Vijay Kumar Chopra died on Saturday night after a prolonged illness, her family said on Sunday.
She was 80.
Born on March 7, 1942, in Lahore, Sneh Lata did her graduation from Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia government college in Kapurthala.
She also ran an educational institution at Kapurthala.
Her last rites will be performed on Sunday at Mansoorwal crematorium, family sources said.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scindia poses no challenge to Congress in MP: Digvijaya
Ex-CM Digvijay Singh demands fair investigation in Guna policemen murder case
BSY’s son Vijayendra prefers to wait till BJP decides his name as MLC candidate
K'taka BJP likely to recommend MLC ticket for B S Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi' to release in December