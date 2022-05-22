Left Menu

Sneh Lata, sister of Punjab Kesari group editor-in-chief Vijay Chopra, dies

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 22-05-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 10:52 IST
Sneh Lata, sister of Punjab Kesari group editor-in-chief Vijay Chopra, dies
  • Country:
  • India

Sneh lata, the younger sister of Punjab Kesari group's chief editor Vijay Kumar Chopra died on Saturday night after a prolonged illness, her family said on Sunday.

She was 80.

Born on March 7, 1942, in Lahore, Sneh Lata did her graduation from Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia government college in Kapurthala.

She also ran an educational institution at Kapurthala.

Her last rites will be performed on Sunday at Mansoorwal crematorium, family sources said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022