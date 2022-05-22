Left Menu

India will have the distinction of recording the highest cardiac deaths by 2030, warns renowned Cardiologist

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 14:33 IST
India will have the distinction of recording the highest cardiac deaths by 2030, warns renowned Cardiologist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India will have the notorious distinction of recording the highest number of cardiac deaths by 2030 in the world, with virtually every fourth death occurring due to the Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), warned renowned Cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath.

Addressing the 'HAL Medicon 2022', the National Conference for doctors of HAL on the theme 'Ensuring Healthy Workforce', the Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research here called for a holistic integrated approach to counter the menace, this included stress management and inculcating healthy lifestyle habits.

''Heart issues are growing among the young and middle-aged population and this is alarming,'' he said.

The two-day conference (May 21-22) which enabled HAL doctors to regroup, exchange ideas and get exposed to in-depth research, was inaugurated by R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, the company said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022