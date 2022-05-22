Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-05-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 16:35 IST
Srinagar: Employees protest re-advertising of posts, demand tenure
Scores of people employed under Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat scheme on Sunday held a protest here demanding revocation of Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to re-advertise the posts they were engaged in.

The government had on Friday re-advertised 'Rehbar-e-Janglat', 'Rehbar-e-Zirat' and 'Rehbar-e-Khel' posts through the Service Selection Board.

It said additional weightage and age relaxation will be given to those already working on these posts. However, scores of those employed under the schemes descended at the Press Enclave here on Saturday and held a protest demanding the roll-back of the order.

"We the Rehbar-e-Khel teachers are protesting here because the government has ordered re-advertising the posts we were engaged in. The government has gone back on its own order which had said that our services will be made permanent after seven years," one of the protesting employees said.

She said they demand the revocation of the order.

"Whatever work they wanted us to do, we did it. We rendered our services even in COVID. Now, they are backstabbing us. We will stay put here and sacrifice our lives if they do not roll-back the order," said another protestor. The employees said their services were getting permanent after seven years in August this year, but "unfortunately, two months before that, our services have been terminated and the posts are being re-advertised." "We want the revocation of the order, so that justice is done with us and our families," said a protester. Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also demanded a rollback of the "absurd" order, saying re-advertising the posts was a "malicious move" initiated to facilitate non-residents' entry on these posts.

"Terminating services of Rehbar e Khel, Janglat, Zirat, NYCs & referring these posts to SSRB afresh is a malicious move to destroy careers of these youngsters by ensuring non residents are given jobs at the cost of locals. LG should immediately rollback this absurd order," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

