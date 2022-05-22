Left Menu

Clashes over SC/ST Act in Gwalior-Chambal in 2018: MP govt mulling withdrawal of cases

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said his government will take steps on the request from several communities for withdrawal of cases related to violent protests over the SCST Act in Gwalior-Chambal area four years ago.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said his government will take steps on the request from several communities for withdrawal of cases related to violent protests over the SC/ST Act in Gwalior-Chambal area four years ago. He told reporters here that delegations from the SC/ST communities as well as those from the general category had met him on this issue during the day.

''People from both sections have expressed the need for not having any difference or enmity in society. In the protests that took place in Gwalior-Chambal region on April 2 (2018), many cases were registered against both sides. Now people from both sides want these cases withdrawn,'' the CM said, ''This is a new era of social harmony. The government will take serious steps in this direction (withdrawal of cases),'' he asserted.

During a protest against the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on April2, 2018, violent clashes were witnessed between members from the general category and SC communities. Meanwhile, the CM also laid the foundation stone of the Devraj Institute of Medical Sciences, a private medical college, in a function attended by Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar.

Addressing the event, Scindia said air connectivity between various cities had increased due to the initiative of the chief minister, adding that new flights are going to start for Gwalior, Jabalpur and Bhopal from June 3.

Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to open one medical college in each district of the country and MP CM Chouhan was taking this initiative forward.

