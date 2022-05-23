Left Menu

LG Manoj Sinha confers Chetna Awards for contributions in social transformation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said there is a need to ensure that benefits of growth and development are equitably distributed among all sections of society, especially the poorest of the poor.He made the remarks at a ceremony in Delhi to confer Chetna Awards-2022 to honour the contribution of change-makers in social transformation, according to an official statement released here.He congratulated all the award winners for their exemplary commitment and dedication to selfless service.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-05-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 00:09 IST
LG Manoj Sinha confers Chetna Awards for contributions in social transformation
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said there is a need to ensure that benefits of growth and development are equitably distributed among all sections of society, especially the poorest of the poor.

He made the remarks at a ceremony in Delhi to confer Chetna Awards-2022 to honour the contribution of change-makers in social transformation, according to an official statement released here.

He congratulated all the award winners for their exemplary commitment and dedication to selfless service. ''It was an honour and a privilege to felicitate India's best and most deserving change-makers. All these men and women devoted to constructive social work are the real heroes of national development. They form the backbone of our social sector and are truly inspiring others, especially the younger generation, to participate in selfless service to the society,'' he said.

Sinha stressed on the need to strengthen the interface between the administration and voluntary citizens' group for efficient delivery of services and giving focused attention to social sector priorities such as environment, women empowerment, tribal welfare and care for the aged and the disabled.

''Selfless service holds the key to our future. In our quest towards nation building, we need to ensure that the growth benefits are equally distributed amongst all sections of society, especially the poorest of the poor," the lieutenant governor said.

On the occasion, Sinha handed over awards to 32 change-makers for rendering their continuous selfless services to society.

He also released a coffee table book, titled 'Chetna Heroes-Spreading Goodness', and made a special mention of Nazia Hurra, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora who is working for the well-being of specially-abled children and the people belonging to poor and marginal sections of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound fr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contesting Trump's defeat; Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this weekend and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022