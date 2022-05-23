Left Menu

Sisodia to present 'Delhi Education Model' at Education World Forum 2022 in London Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 13:04 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the 'Delhi Education Model' at the Education World Forum 2022 in London on Monday.

''Will present 'Delhi Education Model' at Education World Forum 2022 in London today,'' he tweeted.

''Will share the story of 'restoring faith in govt school system' before education ministers and educationists from 112 countries, who are gathered here to discuss the future of education,'' Sisodia added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

