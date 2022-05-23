JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)'s Centre for Creative Arts and Design announces Undergraduate and Post-Graduate Programs in Communication Design, Fashion Design, Film & Media and Interactive Media and Coding

Tie up with Bengaluru Design District (BD2) is expected to generate over 37,000 jobs in five years BANGALORE, India, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JAIN (Deemed-to-be University),Centre for Creative Arts and Design(CCAD), offers a range of creative programs in sync with the rising need for design today and the industry's dynamic expansion all the time. In the post pandemic world productivity is stagnant, and business growth unequal across the regions as the automation driven new work culture is impacting lifestyles and jobs. Design gives us the tools to respond to these unprecedented challenges of 21st century living, while instigating growth.

The proposed Bengaluru Design District (BD2) is expected to generate over 37,000 jobs in five years, Electronics, IT&BT and Science and Technology Minister C N Ashwath Narayan's office said in a statement.

International Skill Development Council (ISDC), which has come forward to anchor the project along with Jain (Deemed-to-be University) and the World Design Council (WDC). ''Envisioned as the creative hub of the world, BD2 will be a space where design, art and technology coexist. It will become a home for young designers, artists, creators, freelancers and creative startups. Once the project is commissioned, it is estimated to create 63,500 economic opportunities, including 12,500 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs, in five years when the project completes,'' said ISDC director Tom Joseph.

Design thinking and application are now everyday terms in all businesses, but the designer of tomorrow needs a quiver of skills and attributes, knowledge and understanding as well as hands-on practice in solving real time problems with a user centered approach. This needs immersive learning.

In a world where technology is at everyone's fingertips, the globe has indeed shrunken. This is both exciting and challenging for the students, as the need to be current is constant and an innovative idea can be hugely applauded.

CCAD looks at the teaching/learning experience as wholesome with all the basics in the Foundation year take the student towards their specialization in a gradual but grounded way. The innovative design of the campus encourages the multi-disciplinary approach and is a creative space to be in.

The specializations offered as pathways in BA (Hons) Communication Design and MA Communication Design are: • Animation • Game Design • UI/UX • Advertising & Design • Photography and • VFX Pathways offered in BA (Hons) and MA Fashion Design are • Fashion Design • Fashion Styling and • Fashion Communication Each of the specializations caters to a particular design industry and the components of digital and design inputs differ vastly. Even so, there are collaborative projects and inter disciplinary projects in the curriculum, for preparation to work in a creative field, which despite being specialistic is nature, is richer for not working in silos.

The NEP 2020 'aims at producing engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by our Constitution.' The policy encourages self-driven, self-paced and self-initiated learning driven by the learners while being facilitated by educators.

Through Industry interaction with live projects and international competition briefs, CCAD keeps the local and the global in focus while preparing the student for the world of tomorrow, today.

To know more about the program, visit https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/programs/top-university-for-design JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is an intellectual destination that draws inspired students from more than 38 countries to India's Silicon Valley – Bengaluru. The University is granted graded autonomy status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has been consistently ranked among the top private universities in the country by ''India Today Nielsen Best Universities Survey''. Because of its commitment to learning, research, academia and entrepreneurial development, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has awarded 'A++' Grade to JAIN (Deemed-to-be University).

The University has ensured that all its programs are NEPcompliant in-terms of Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). Multiple Entry-Exit options, Choice Based Credit System, Learning Outcome Based Education Framework, etc., in consonance with extant guidelines.

