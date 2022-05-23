No plans to disengage 'Rehbar-e-Khel', other employees: J-K govt

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said it has no plans to disengage employees working under its 'Rehbar-e-Khel', 'Rehbar-e-Janglat' and Nehru Yuva Club schemes.

The clarification comes amidst protests by people employed under these schemes and criticism by political parties over the purported government order to re-advertise the posts through the Service Selection Board.

''This is to clarify that the Govt of J&K has no plans to disengage employees who are working under Rehber-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat and NYC scheme,'' the union territory government's Information and Public Relations department said on its official Twitter handle.

