Left Menu

Mumbai: 61-year-old man dies during sex with partner in hotel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:54 IST
Mumbai: 61-year-old man dies during sex with partner in hotel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 61-year-old man fell unconscious while having sexual intercourse with his partner in a hotel here on Monday morning and was later declared dead at a hospital, a police official said.

The cause of the death was not immediately known.

According to the official, the deceased checked into the hotel in suburban Kurla at around 10 am along with the 40-year-old woman whom he claimed to be his lover.

After some time, the woman contacted the reception of the hotel and informed them that the man had fallen unconscious and was unresponsive, he said.

Hotel staffers immediately informed the local police who rushed the elderly man to a civic hospital in Sion where he was declared dead before admission, said the Kurla police station official.

The woman was later taken to the Kurla police station and questioned.

She told the police the man was a resident of Worli and working in a private firm, the official said.

During the intercourse, he tried drinking alcohol but fell unconscious, he said, quoting the woman.

''On the basis of preliminary information we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and are awaiting his medical report to know the exact cause of the death and also to find out if he had consumed any tablet before the act,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022