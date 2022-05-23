Delhi Congress president holds meeting to discuss implementation of 'Chintan Shivir' decisions

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar held a meeting with the party's district presidents, vice-presidents and coordinators on Monday to discuss the implementation of certain decisions taken at the three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, according to a party statement.

The decisions will be implemented in the Delhi unit to strengthen the party in the national capital.

Kumar said, ''A two-day state-level seminar will be organised on the death anniversary of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on May 27, in which thousands of Congress workers from all across Delhi will participate.'' He said the seminar will deliberate on the points discussed at the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur earlier this month and prepare a roadmap to strengthen the party.

''Further, the Azadi Gaurav Yatra that was commenced by the Congress on April 7 will be welcomed at Mahipalpur by Delhi Congress on May 28. The yatra will pass through various places in Delhi before culminating at Rajghat on May 31,'' Kumar said.

He also stated that plans will be drawn up to strengthen the Delhi Congress at block and booth levels.

Former MP Ramesh Kumar, former Delhi minister Narendra Nath, former MLA Anil Bhardwaj and Delhi Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan were among those present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)