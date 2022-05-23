PM to attend biz school event on May 26

Left Menu

Prime Minister will attend the graduation ceremony of the postgraduate programme class of 2022 on May 26, and address the students of ISBs Hyderabad and Mohali campuses, ISB Dean professor Madan Pillutla said in a release on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 20:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 20th annual day celebrations of Indian School of Business (ISB) here and graduation ceremony of the postgraduate programme class of 2022 on May 26.

"We are honoured to have the Prime Minister join us at ISB's 20th year celebrations. Prime Minister will attend the graduation ceremony of the postgraduate programme class of 2022 on May 26, and address the students of ISB's Hyderabad and Mohali campuses,'' ISB Dean professor Madan Pillutla said in a release on Monday. The Prime Minister will also plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ISB MyStamp and Special Cover, he said adding Modi will also award medals to the academic scholars of excellence.

Meanwhile, the ISB release said in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Programmes Rankings released today, ISB Executive Education has been ranked first in India and 38th globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

