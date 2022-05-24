Left Menu

St Stephen's College sticks to giving 15% weightage on interviews for admission

It had written to the college stated they will have to follow the Executive Council resolution of conducting admissions to general seats based on the CUET scores.St Stephens College also said that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions according to its own policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution.The Delhi University has sought legal opinion in the matter.

St Stephen's College will give 85 per cent weightage on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and 15 per cent on interviews for admission across categories, according to its prospectus.

This comes even as Delhi University has asked the college to conduct admission to unreserved seats using CUET.

''St Stephen's College will adopt the CUET as the eligibility criteria with 85 per cent weightage for CUET and the college's interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15 per cent,'' the prospectus for undergraduate course 2022-23 stated.

College principal John Varghese did not respond to calls and texts from PTI. The college and the university have been locked in a tussle with the former insisting that it will give 85per cent weightage to CUET scores and 15 per cent on interviews across categories.

It had stated the same thing in its admission notice posted on its website last month.

The Delhi University, however, has said that interviews should only be conducted for reserved category students. It had written to the college stated they will have to follow the Executive Council resolution of conducting admissions to general seats based on the CUET scores.

St Stephen's College also said that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions according to its own policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution.

The Delhi University has sought legal opinion in the matter.

