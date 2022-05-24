Growth and development of Māori education continues in Budget 2022

The Government's commitment to the growth and development of te Reo Māori has continued in Budget 2022, including the largest ever investment in kura property.

"We know that there are pressures where schools delivering at higher levels of immersion face significant challenges and we have to meet that," Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis said.

"We've set an ambitious target to grow Māori-medium and Kaupapa Māori education over the next two decades and have set the foundations through record investment in the past three years.

Budget 2022 focusses on ensuring funding goes directly to kura to respond to the needs of individual ākonga and whānau to assist with the extra costs they face.

This will benefit around 17,000 ākonga and their whānau at 215 kura and schools. It will allow each kura with an average size of 80 ākonga to hire one additional staff member, or the equivalent in support.

A significant investment of $125.12m in capital and operating funding will also be made in Māori Medium Property to improve the condition of classrooms, redevelop several Wānanga and character schools as well as purchasing land for up to six kura who are currently teaching out of temporary sites.

"This Budget will help to grow Māori Education in a way our ākonga deserve. Tamariki have a right to be immersed in their language and culture in buildings that are fit for purpose, and to be taught by teachers who are supported and valued." Kelvin Davis said.

The announcement builds on the significant investment this Government has provided in previous Budgets to reconnect Māori tamariki with their language and culture. Successive budgets have increased funding rates for Kōhanga Reo, invested in property, funded new teaching and learning resources and created funding pools to support Wānanga research aspirations.

"Te reo Māori is a taonga, and I remain committed to supporting Māori Education. This Budget will help providers to have the resourcing they need for our ākonga to thrive." Kelvin Davis said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)