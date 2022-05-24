Left Menu

Vision for Māori success in tertiary education system welcomed

Taumata Aronui was appointed in 2019 to provide independent advice on how tertiary education can better respond to the needs of Māori learners, communities, and employers, and help improve learner and community outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:34 IST
Vision for Māori success in tertiary education system welcomed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis have welcomed the release of a paper from independent advisory group, Taumata Aronui, outlining the group's vision for Māori success in the tertiary education system.

"Manu Kōkiri – Māori Success and Tertiary Education: Towards a Comprehensive Vision – is the culmination of many months of work by Taumata Aronui to look at what we need to do to shape our tertiary education system into – in the words of the rōpū – the best indigenously inspired tertiary education system in the world," Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"This vision, along with the group's ideas about how we will get there, are a valuable contribution to our discussions about the future of tertiary education in this country."

Taumata Aronui was appointed in 2019 to provide independent advice on how tertiary education can better respond to the needs of Māori learners, communities, and employers, and help improve learner and community outcomes.

Manu Kōkiri presents Taumata Aronui's aspirations for the tertiary education sector, and a series of high-level policy recommendations for the Government to consider. These include investments in initiatives relating to mātauranga Māori, the elimination of discrimination in the tertiary sector, and nurturing the mana, health, and wellbeing of iwi/Māori communities through tertiary education.

"Taumata Aronui has been clear that Manu Kōkiri reflects the views of the rōpū only, and that it expects the Government will want to seek wider advice on the paper before responding to any specific recommendations," Chris Hipkins said.

"My officials will be working with the rōpū to test, scope, and further develop what has been set out in Manu Kōkiri, including through targeted engagement, over the coming months."

Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis said the aspirations in Manu Kōkiri would be an important input into efforts made to revamp Māori education.

"The ideas of this rōpū will be instrumental. Māori deserve to see themselves in our education system."

"We'd like to thank the Taumata Aronui members for their hard work over the last two years in producing Manu Kōkiri, and I encourage everyone in the tertiary education sector to take a look at this important piece of work," the ministers said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022