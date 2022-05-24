Mini Defence Expo in Kolkata from July 6-9

A mini Defence Expo will be held for the first time in Kolkata from July 6 to 9, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita said here on Tuesday.

The event will give an opportunity to the start-ups and MSMEs to showcase their products, he said.

''From July 6 to 9, we are planning to hold a mini Defence Expo in Kolkata,'' GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Kalita said at a program here. He asked industry members to join the three-day expo to be held in the city for the first time.

''It will give the MSMEs and start-ups in the Defence sector a good opportunity to showcase their products,'' he said.

The Eastern Army Commander said that the armed forces are in touch with premier educational institutions for research and development of new products and that he had recently visited IIT Guwahati.

Kalita said that the Russia-Ukraine war has taught that a nation has to fight its war alone and that this signifies the importance of self-reliance.

