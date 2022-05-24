Left Menu

Mini Defence Expo in Kolkata from July 6-9

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-05-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 14:29 IST
Mini Defence Expo in Kolkata from July 6-9
RP Kalita Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A mini Defence Expo will be held for the first time in Kolkata from July 6 to 9, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita said here on Tuesday.

The event will give an opportunity to the start-ups and MSMEs to showcase their products, he said.

''From July 6 to 9, we are planning to hold a mini Defence Expo in Kolkata,'' GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Kalita said at a program here. He asked industry members to join the three-day expo to be held in the city for the first time.

''It will give the MSMEs and start-ups in the Defence sector a good opportunity to showcase their products,'' he said.

The Eastern Army Commander said that the armed forces are in touch with premier educational institutions for research and development of new products and that he had recently visited IIT Guwahati.

Kalita said that the Russia-Ukraine war has taught that a nation has to fight its war alone and that this signifies the importance of self-reliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022