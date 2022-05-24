Left Menu

Health Secretary Bhushan at key WHO panel during 75th World Health Assembly

Other subjects include the audit report of WHO, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property and intergovernmental organisations issue, the official added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:32 IST
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed the chairperson of a key committee at the 75th World Health Assembly which primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of the global health body. Convened by 194 member states, the annual WHO assembly is being held from May 22 to 28 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Each year, the World Health Assembly reviews a long and complex list of health challenges and responses. The World Health Assembly functions through two types committee -- Committee A and Committee B, an official said.

Bhushan has been appointed the Chairperson of Committee B.

''Mr Rajesh Bhushan from India has been appointed as the Chairperson of Committee B of the 75th World Health Assembly,'' the WHO said in a tweet. The Committee A meets to debate technical and health matters. It has listed critical issues to discuss during the 75th WHA including Pandemic Preparedness and Response, Amendment in International Health Regulations 2005, WHO work in health emergency, Global Strategy for HIV, TB, Viral hepatitis and eradication of polio, immunisation agenda-2030, infection prevention and control and Human resources for health etc, the official said.

The Committee B primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of the World Health Organisation, the official said. The Committee B will this year discuss and prepare a report on many important issues including health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory including east Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan, Budget for WHO for year 2022-2023, prevention of sexual exploitation, WHO reforms, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property. Other subjects include the audit report of WHO, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property and intergovernmental organisations issue, the official added.

