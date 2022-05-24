Defiant St Stephen's sticks to 85:15 admission criteria, livid DU warns it will nullify all

The Delhi University Tuesday warned the prestigious St. Stephen's College it will declare ''null and void'' all admissions made by it in violation of the CUET guidelines, after the prestigious college released a prospectus announcing it will admit students for undergraduate courses while sticking to its stated 85:15 weightage formula.

The university asked the college to withdraw the prospectus containing an ''incongruent policy immediately''. In a letter to St Stephen's Principal John Varghese, varsity's registrar Vikas Gupta on said any admission done in violation of the admission norms will not be recognised and be treated as annulled for all purposes. The prospectus for the undergraduate courses 2022-23 stated, ''St Stephen's College will adopt the CUET as the eligibility criteria with 85 per cent weightage for CUET and the college's interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15 per cent.'' College principal Varghese did not respond to calls and texts from PTI seeking a response.

In the letter, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said, ''This is in clear violation of the admission policies approved by the Statutory Bodies of the University of Delhi.

''You must withdraw the Admission Prospectus containing such incongruent policy from the website of your College immediately.'' He asked the college to issue a public notice stating clearly that the approved admission policies of the University shall be applicable for admissions into various courses to be offered by the St. Stephen's College for the UG programmes for session 2022-2023.

Gupta conveyed the University of Delhi will not be responsible for any ''consequential impact on the life and career of the candidates admitted in your college in violation of the University admission policy''.

''You are advised to take necessary steps in this regard immediately and inform the University accordingly,'' the statement read.

The University Grants Commission has decided to hold a Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to all central universities for academic session 2022-23. The test is aimed at providing a common platform to candidates from across the country an equal opportunity to secure admission to a central university. The CBSE, CISCE and state boards have different evaluation yardsticks for appraising students clearing the class 12 examination which has resulted in outlandishly high cut-off marks in institutions like the Delhi University. The St. Stephen's College, asserting its minority institution character, has said it will accord 85 per cent weightage to the CUET score and 15 per cent to physical interview for all categories of candidates, a stand strongly opposed by DU, which wants interviews to be conducted only for the reserved category students. On May 9, DU wrote to St Stephen's College, asking it to conduct admissions to the unreserved seats solely on the basis of CUET scores, senior officials said. However, in an admission notice posted on its website last month, St Stephen’s College said it will give 85 per cent weightage to CUET scores and 15 per cent to interviews for all categories of students. The college also said that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions in accordance with its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution.

