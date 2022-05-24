Left Menu

Fuel pumps in MP to remain shut for two hours to protest excise duty cut

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:38 IST
Fuel pumps in MP to remain shut for two hours to protest excise duty cut
  • Country:
  • India

Fuel pumps in Madhya Pradesh will be shut for business from 7 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday to protest the cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel announced by the Centre, stakeholders said on Tuesday. The Central government last week cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers reeling under high fuel prices.

''Following the Central government's slashing of excise duty on petrol and diesel, dealers have suffered a loss of nearly Rs 150 crore on old stock, as they have already paid higher duties on this stock,'' said Paras Jain, the vice president of the Federation of Madhya Pradesh Petroleum Dealers Association.

The difference in the new and old excise duties on petroleum products should be refunded to dealers and commission paid to them for selling fuel should be increased, he said.

Jain further said that nearly 4,900 fuel pumps will remain closed on Wednesday from 7 pm to 9 pm as a mark of protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022