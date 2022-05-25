Deans of Tunisian law faculties refuse membership on committee for new constitution
Deans of Tunisian faculties of law and political science refused on Tuesday to be members of the advisory committee for drafting a new constitution that President Kais Saied named last week, they said in statement.
Last week, Saied named Sadok Belaid, a veteran law professor, to head the committee that included law and political science deans to draft a new constitution, excluding political parties from the process.
