Biden to speak on Texas school shooting Tuesday night

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 03:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 03:08 IST
Biden to speak on Texas school shooting Tuesday night
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on Tuesday's school shooting in Texas that killed 14 students and one teacher, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, and will speak about it on Tuesday night.

Biden "will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available," she said on Twitter. Biden was aboard Air Force One returning from a trip to Asia when the shooting happened.

"His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," Jean-Pierre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

