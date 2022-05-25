Biden to speak on Texas school shooting Tuesday night

U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on Tuesday's school shooting in Texas that killed 14 students and one teacher, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, and will speak about it on Tuesday night.

Biden "will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available," she said on Twitter. Biden was aboard Air Force One returning from a trip to Asia when the shooting happened.

"His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," Jean-Pierre said.

