19 students, 2 adults killed Texas school shooting - police spokesman on CNN

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 07:51 IST
A total of 19 students and two adults were killed on Tuesday when a teenage gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas before the shooter was slain, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN.

