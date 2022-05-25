19 students, 2 adults killed Texas school shooting - police spokesman on CNN
Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 07:51 IST
A total of 19 students and two adults were killed on Tuesday when a teenage gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas before the shooter was slain, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
