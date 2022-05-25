Pope 'heartbroken' by Texas school shooting, calls for gun control

Pope Francis on Wednesday said he was "heartbroken" by the shooting at a school in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two teachers, calling for greater controls on weapons.

The crowd in St. Peter's Square for his weekly general audience applauded his appeal, made a day after the worst school shooting in the United States in nearly a decade.

