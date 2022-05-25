Left Menu

3 automated driving test tracks inaugurated in Delhi

Delhi Transpor Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the three tracks in Mayur Vihar, Shakur Basti and Vishwas Nagar here.Those willing to take the test, will be able to take the appointment between 5 pm to 7 pm, the official said.

To facilitate those who are unable to spare time during the day to take the test for obtaining driving license, the Delhi government has started three automated driving tracks where people can do so in the evening, an official said on Wednesday. Delhi Transpor Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the three tracks in Mayur Vihar, Shakur Basti and Vishwas Nagar here.

Those willing to take the test, will be able to take the appointment between 5 pm to 7 pm, the official said. Without an appointment, the test will not be taken, the official added.

