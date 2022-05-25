Left Menu

Man arrested for raping minor in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 25-05-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 13:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in a village in the Karari area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the minor was playing in the village when the accused, aged around 20, took her to a field and allegedly raped her.

He managed to flee after villagers, alerted by the girl's cries for help, reached the spot, the police said.

An FIR was registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the accused on Wednesday and he was arrested.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, where she will undergo a medical examination, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

