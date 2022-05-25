The Panchaboodha Treatment - a Non-Medicine Miracle Cure-Inventor. Prof. Dr. Aathi Jothi Babu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India Prof. Dr. Aathi Jothi Babu, the acclaimed Inventor of the Panchaboodha treatment, has close to 3 decades of experience in the field of Acupuncture, Acupressure and Kundalini meditation. The Founder Chairman, Professor and Chief Doctor of A.G. Cosmic Clinic and Research Institute, Salem, he has treated as many as 4 lakh patients from across the globe using this unique treatment. He is an expert in accurately diagnosing the root cause of ailments thus curing countless patients suffering from supposedly incurable health disorders, without medication.

Prof. Dr. Aathi Jothi Babu, born on 12th October 1971 to D. David William and R. Suseela in Salem district, Tamil Nadu, India, grew up to be an M.D, Ph.D in Acupuncture/Acupressure from Sri Lanka University, Colombo and later an Inventor. He is the only disciple to receive a Certificate of Completion in mastering The Kundalini Yoga from his mentor and Guru GurubhiranGnanaparanjothi. He is also a visiting Professor for the Acupuncture / Acupressure Department of the Open International University for Complementary Medicine-Medicinal Alternative, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Having mastered Acupuncture, Prof. Dr. Aathi Jothi Babu strived to evolve a more comprehensive method of diagnosis and treatment using all six elements. That motivated him to invent this new method of treatment over and above that existing Acupuncture methodology. He invented the six elements to devised the pulse diagnosis method of the six elements, their physiology, pathology and pathophysiology which highlighted a better way of understanding medical health. Rightly, Prof. Dr. Aathi Jothi Babu desired that people all over the world attain health, prosperity and wisdom using the Panchaboodha Treatment and the Divine Vajra Brahma Gnana Maha Kundalini Meditation.

The Panchaboodha Treatment is a Revolutionary Non Medicine Invention Treatment for which Prof. Dr. Aathi Jothi Babu filed the patent in India and PCT (council for 152 countries) in the year 2010 for which he has been granted patent rights from Australia and South Africa. He has filed four patent rights in India for his another new invention - The Divine Vajra Brahma Gnana Maha Kundalini Meditation in the year 2022. He has obtained three Copyrights from India and one copyright from U.S.A. 20 Copyrights have been granted in India for Spreading Global Awareness in 20 International languages against Viral Infections (including the Covid19) through The Panchaboodha Treatment. Dr. Aathi Jothi Babu has also acquired 7 seven different trademark registrations for his other inventions and institution.

Recognizing and appreciating the 25 years of service to promote the health of the society, Prof. Dr. Aathi Jothi Babu has been conferred awards by many National and International organizations. The latest feather on the cap is the Certificate conferred on 26th January 2022 by the World Records Union confirming that the 'Panchabootha Treatment' is a one of a kind non-medicinal treatment therapy. He holds special mention in the Asia Book of Records for his inventions with the title ‘Unique Patented Non- Medicine Treatment Therapy’ and is one among the Top 100 record holders of 2018 in the India Book of Records. The Global Health &Pharma, London has awarded A.G. Cosmic Clinic and Research Institute the title ''Best Alternative Medical Practice – 2019.'' He has also been conferred the Global Awareness Award by Asia Book of records and India Book of records, for creating awareness about developing immunity against viral infections through the Panchaboodha treatment, especially during the Covid’19 pandemic. He is also the recipient of the Global Award for his revolutionary invention - The Panchaboodha Treatment. In recognition of Prof. Dr. Aathi Jothi Babu's Panchaboodha Non–medicine treatment, the Jetlee Book of Records conferred a medallion and world record certificate for his achievements during the year 2019., followed by the World Achievement Award for his efforts to enhance World’s Health, Wealth and Peaceful Life in 2020.

Medicines aim to prevent diseases and prolong life. Prof. Dr. Aathi Jothi Babu firmly believes that the Panchaboodha treatment would eliminate diseases and reduce the need for medicines. This defines the purpose of his life to establish various educational institutions to share and spread his knowledge. He aims to make a minimum 40 lakh doctors throughout urban and rural India to ensure holistic health using his unique techniques. Working towards accomplishing his mission, Dr. Aathi Jothi Babu supports establishing health care centres and organising awareness programmes and health camps. This keeps him focused on accomplishing his mission, better health world over.

