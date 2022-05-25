Delhi woman hires man to kill husband, both arrested

A 28-year-woman has been arrested along with a man for allegedly killing her husband, police said on Wednesday. The woman hired the man to murder her husband, they said, adding that they also tried to mislead investigators by making the killing look like an outcome of an attempted robbery. Chander Kala had conspired with Jumman (27), a history-sheeter based in Delhi's Ranhola area, and also given him a hammer and Rs 1.5 lakhs for the job, police said.

The weapon and Rs 50,000 has been recovered, police said.

The woman and her husband used to fight very often. The man had two wives and this was also the reason behind the dispute between the two, police said. The woman alleged that her husband was a philanderer and had extra-marital affairs, police said. According to the plan, the killing was executed on May 18 when the woman's husband was asleep, police said. Kala called Jumman and kept the main gate of her house open for him to enter easily. Jumman came to her house at night with the hammer and hit on the man's head twice killing him instantly, police said.

To make it look like a robbery and mislead the police, Kala gave money and jewelry to Jumman, officials said. The police got a call from a man who informed them that a body lying on road near his residence and a crowd had gathered around it, officials said. ''The man was found lying in a pool of blood. He was identified as Veer Bahadur Verma, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Delhi. The man, 50, was rushed to the DDU Hospital where he was declared brought dead,'' said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi). A case under sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code were registered, he said.

When the man's wife was interrogated, she kept on changing her versions about the sequence of events, and claimed that some robbers had entered her house and looted money along with jewelry, after brutally assaulting her husband, police said. The police began to suspect Kala as her statements about the 'robbery' were found inconsistent, the senior official said. Based on CCTV footage and Call Detail Records, Jumman was arrested. Kala was further interrogated. Since she was changing her version frequently, her CDR was also obtained, police said. During its analysis it was found that she was in touch with the Jumman and had made several calls to him in the past few weeks, police said. Kala eventually broke down and confessed to having plotted to kill her husband, police said. The woman claimed that before her marriage, she used to work at Verma's garment shop where he allegedly molested her but due to her poor financial conditions, she couldn't oppose him and got married to him despite being aware that the man was already married and had children too, the officer said.

''Her husband used to often spend more time with her first wife and a few weeks ago, when Kala's sister came to stay with them, he eyed her as well. She was aware of his extramarital affairs. Fed up with his habits, she decided to hire a killer and get her husband killed,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)