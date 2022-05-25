Rajasthan: Woman accused of blackmailing man for marriage, extortion

A bank officer in Nagaur has accused a woman of threatening to commit suicide if he did not marry her and also trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from him, police said on Wednesday.

Udit Chaudhary, 27, and Karnika Sharma had met in 2016 in Jaipur and were in a relationship, they said. Chaudhary said that he later came to know that Karnika was a married woman and he distanced himself from her, but she kept pressuring him for marriage. He registered a case with Kotwali Police Station of Nagaur district on Tuesday against Karnika Sharma, her brother Kartik, and her parents under sections 384 (extortion), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of offense), and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chaudhary, a resident of Nagaur, was studying in an engineering college in Jaipur when he met Karnika Sharma through a social media platform. In 2020, he came to know that Karnika was married and had separated from her husband. When he got to know about her past, he confronted her and broke off their relationship, but the woman resorted to blackmailing him, according to the FIR.

Chaudhary later got selected in bank recruitment exam and was posted in Jodhpur as a probationary officer. He joined the office on May 6, and the very next day, the woman reached his office and created a ruckus leading to police intervention, it said. The man has also alleged that Sharma has been sending her videos of her alleged suicide attempts to blackmail him. "The matter is being probed," police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)