EC initiates major clean up drive against registered unrecognised parties flouting rules

In an unprecedented clean-up drive, the Election Commission on Wednesday said it will initiate graded action against more than 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties for flouting rules, including failure to furnish a contribution report and communicate any change in its name, head office, office bearers and address to the poll panel.Sixty-six such parties claimed IT exemption in FY20 without complying with statutory requirements under the Representation of the People Act and 2,174 have not submitted contribution reports, the EC said.Action to be initiated against those receiving donations without due statutory compliances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:23 IST
In an unprecedented clean-up drive, the Election Commission on Wednesday said it will initiate ''graded action'' against more than 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties for flouting rules, including failure to furnish a contribution report and communicate any change in its name, head office, office bearers and address to the poll panel.

Sixty-six such parties claimed IT exemption in FY20 without complying with statutory requirements under the Representation of the People Act and 2,174 have not submitted contribution reports, the EC said.

''Action to be initiated against those receiving donations without due statutory compliances. Action initiated against three registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) reported to be involved in Serious financial impropriety. Eighty-seven non-existent RUPPs shall be deleted from the list and benefits under the Symbols Order (1968) withdrawn,'' the poll panel said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

