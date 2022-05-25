Youths are the nation's backbone, should be groomed to become talented: TN CM

Youths should be groomed to become talented as they are the backbone of the nation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday and asserted that the DMK government in the State was involved in facilitating the ''wheel of fortune'' to make it shine as a ''skill-based'' State in the country.

The government was focusing on addressing the twin issues of unemployment and employability, the Chief Minister said, while launching the maiden State-level skilling programme for the youths of a college here.

''Youths are the backbone of the nation whose development depends on the youths. Compared to other countries, India accounts for a fair population of the youths in the age group of 18 to 35,'' he said. ''Youths should be groomed to become talented. That is, create a youth sakthi through education - both formal and higher education,'' the Chief Minister said. And in the process, jobs commensurate with their qualification and remunerative pay package should be ensured, he added. Stalin opined that by ensuring a contented life for the youths, they would work hard and give their best to the nation. ''This DMK government is functioning in such a way to facilitate this wheel of fortune. Several of our schemes are framed keeping this in mind and also to address the problems of unemployment and employability,'' the Chief Minister said.

Creating jobs through new initiatives and providing a skilled force is what his dream project Naan Mudhalvan aims at, he said and added that this programme is the next phase of the pioneering Tamil Nadu Skill Development Mission launched by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 2010.

Turning nostalgic, he recalled an attempt to raze down the historic Queen Mary's College when he was leader of the opposition party and said he had supported the students in their struggle to retain the heritage structure.

''I have fond memories of your college... even you are youths, '' he said and urged them to benefit through the government programmes. Also, he assured to strive to make Tamil Nadu shine as a skill-based State.

The Chief Minister launched the pavilions for self-help group (SHG) products on the occasion and visited them. The exhibition at the college would be on till May 29.

He gave SHG members financial assistance to the tune of Rs 25.66 crore.

Minister of Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation K R Periyakaruppan, Minister for Labour and Employment C V Ganesan, and Chennai Mayor R Priya were among those who participated.

