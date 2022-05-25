The WorldGrad aims to expand footprint, hire over 500 employees in next 2 years

Edu-tech startup The WorldGrad on Wednesday said it is planning to expand its existing domestic and international footprint as well as hire over 500 employees in the next two years.

For the next two years, The WorldGrad is planning to expand its existing international footprint and operations in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Canada, the company said in a statement.

The platform is also expanding its presence in India with its offices at key locations of the country like New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and more.

Further, the firm is planning to hire around 500 resources to perform various roles that include teaching staff, content creators, operators, administrators and marketing specialists, it said.

''We are a pioneer in the international education segment and our mission is to ensure students succeed in their overseas studies and pursue flourishing global careers. ''We want to take the concept of hybrid study abroad programs to students across the country by expanding destination and program choices,'' The WorldGrad co-founder and MD Abhinav Mital added.

