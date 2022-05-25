Human rights institutions of various countries have to work together: NHRC chief

NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra has said that national human rights institutions of various countries have to work together to ameliorate the cause of human rights, as he also called for ''exchange of best practices'' through interactions at regular intervals.

He said this while welcoming the visiting delegation of Human Rights Commission of the Maldives, the rights panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

''National human rights institutions (NHRIs) of various countries have to work together to ameliorate the cause of human rights. For this, exchange of best practices through interactions at regular intervals among the NHRIs itself will be a best practise to begin with in this direction,'' he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Justice Mishra called for enhanced interactions among these rights panels to share best practices.

A six-member high-level delegation of Human Rights Commission of the Maldives, led by its President Mariyam Muna, have come on a two-day visit to the NHRC, India from May 24-25, officials said.

During the course of the interaction, the visiting delegates were given an insight into the mandate, jurisdiction and functioning of the NHRC through its various divisions, including the law, investigation, research, training, media and communication, and publications, they said.

''Besides, making a presentation on the functioning of their Commission, the visiting delegation highly appreciated the complaint management system, HRC Net Portal, as well as the payment of monetary relief to the victims of human rights violations on the recommendation of the NHRC, India by various public authorities,'' the statement said.

They also showed keen interest in investigation and on-spot inquiries, training programmes, research, media and communication, and publication practices of the NHRC towards the promotion and protection of human rights and building awareness, it added.

The delegates, besides seeing the Parliament House, were also taken on a visit to the National Forensic Science University (Delhi) to have a first-hand understanding of forensic testing and analysis in Indian forensic laboratories of the cases investigated by the NHRC, officials said.

The other members of the delegation from the Human Rights Commission of the Maldives included its Vice President Ahmed Adham Abdulla, three Commissioners, Moomina Waheed, Aminath Shifaath Abdul Razzaq, Samaau Ahmed Najeeb and Bureau Officer, Ali Ahmed Manik.

NHRC members, justice M M Kumar, D M Mulay and Rajiv Jain, Secretary General D K Singh, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

