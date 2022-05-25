President Kovind to visit Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to attend a host of programmes, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The president will leave Delhi on Wednesday evening and return to the national capital on Sunday, the statement said.

Kovind will inaugurate the National Women Legislators' Conference-2022, being organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday.

On Friday, ''he will grace the 125th year celebrations of Kai Smt Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust in Pune, Maharashtra''.

The president will address a function -- ''One-Nation - One Health System is the need of Hour'' -- being organised by the Arogya Bharati in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

On the same day, he will also launch various health infrastructure projects of the Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal, the statement said.

Kovind will inaugurate the 59th Mahaadhiveshan of Akhil Bharatiya Ayurved Mahasammelan in Ujjain on Sunday, it added.

