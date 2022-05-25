Left Menu

President Kovind to visit Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:18 IST
President Kovind to visit Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to attend a host of programmes, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The president will leave Delhi on Wednesday evening and return to the national capital on Sunday, the statement said.

Kovind will inaugurate the National Women Legislators' Conference-2022, being organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday.

On Friday, ''he will grace the 125th year celebrations of Kai Smt Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust in Pune, Maharashtra''.

The president will address a function -- ''One-Nation - One Health System is the need of Hour'' -- being organised by the Arogya Bharati in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

On the same day, he will also launch various health infrastructure projects of the Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal, the statement said.

Kovind will inaugurate the 59th Mahaadhiveshan of Akhil Bharatiya Ayurved Mahasammelan in Ujjain on Sunday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022