Left Menu

31 pc teachers still not proficient in digital tools after 2 yrs of rapid digitisation: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:21 IST
31 pc teachers still not proficient in digital tools after 2 yrs of rapid digitisation: Report
  • Country:
  • India

Even after two years of rapid digitisation, a report has revealed that around 31 per cent of teachers are still not highly proficient with digital tools.

According to a report by TeamLease EdTech titled ''Digital Transformation of the Teaching Community'', noted that because of the sudden transition to online teaching, majority of teachers (close to 79.34 per cent) learnt by practice or doing.

''It has been over two years since we witnessed a sudden, unplanned, overnight shift to digital learning.

''Back in September 2020, six months into the pandemic, when we did a survey for our study on 'The use of Technology in Teaching and Learning in Indian Higher Education Institutes' more than 80 per cent of the teachers were uncomfortable with online teaching,'' TeamLease EdTech Founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

He said, after two years, 30.58 per cent of teachers are yet to gain complete proficiency.

The report was done through a survey with over 1,000 teachers pan India.

Interestingly, the report also found that 90.08 per cent of teachers foresee a use for the technical and pedagogical skills that they have acquired over the last two years.

In fact, 66.94 per cent of them felt that these new skills have opened better career opportunities for them.

''Digital learning is here to stay and with a continual increase in the integration of digital mechanisms with conventional learning, upskilling and reskilling the teaching community on a regular basis will be crucial. More and more Higher Education Institutes have realised the value of having formal training,'' TeamLease EdTech co-founder and president Neeti Sharma said.

Currently, 79.34 per cent of teachers are undergoing some form of training conducted by the institutes or taking Online/MOOC courses, she said.

The report also found that there are challenges in the digital learning space.

Over 75.04 per cent of educators feel that students tend to lose interest during online classes and 44.63 per cent of teachers feel that both students and teachers are still uncomfortable with digital integration.

From an infrastructural point of view, 65.29 per cent of teachers feel internet connectivity is a challenge and 50.41 per cent of them feel that there is a shortage of dedicated laptops or smartphones with students, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022