Dish TV appoints R C Venkateish as independent director

Updated: 25-05-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:23 IST
Dish TV appoints R C Venkateish as independent director
DTH service provider Dish TV on Wednesday announced the appointment of its former chief executive officer R C Venkateish as a non-executive independent director.

The board of the company, in a meeting held on Wednesday, ''approved the appointment of Rajagopal Chakravarthi Venkateish as non-executive independent director with effect from May 25, 2022 for a term of five consecutive years'' after getting requisite approval from the information and broadcasting ministry.

''The said appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company,'' Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

Venkateish had previously served as CEO of Dish TV from 2010-2015, it added.

The board has also approved a revised notice on convening of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 24, 2022.

Venkatiesh, an alumni of IIM-Calcutta and IIT-Madras, has served as country head of Oral-B India, managing director of Kellogg's, India, and managing director of ESPN Star Sports.

He has also been on the board of directors of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

