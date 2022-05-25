Left Menu

All three accused nabbed for gangrape of minor in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police on Wednesday said the third and last of the three accused has been arrested for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

A 16-year-old girl was gangraped by three men in Dholmara village on Monday night when she was returning home from a nearby shop. Police had already arrested two of them.

''Reference rape of a 16-year-old girl at Salakati, Kokrajhar -- all three accused persons have been apprehended last evening,'' Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh tweeted.

He said Kokrajhar Police will ensure timely submission of the chargesheet, followed by an expeditious trial.

The FIR, lodged by the father of the survivor, was registered at Kokrajhar Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) and several political and social organisations have strongly condemned the incident and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits.

