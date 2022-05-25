2nd edition of cyber hackathon begins with launch of website

Left Menu

The second edition of the event is being held because of the success of the first edition organised by Uttarakhand police last year in which 332 teams from across the country took part, he said. This year we are organizing the event in collaboration with IIT, Roorkee as the knowledge partner and Tech Mahindra as the industrial partner, he said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand police on Wednesday launched the website of Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon at its headquarters here to mark the beginning of the second edition of the mega event.

The website of the event which is considered a major step towards smart policing was launched by Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

The event is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of smart policing, the DGP said. The second edition of the event is being held because of the success of the first edition organised by Uttarakhand police last year in which 332 teams from across the country took part, he said. ''This year we are organizing the event in collaboration with IIT, Roorkee as the knowledge partner and Tech Mahindra as the industrial partner,'' he said. The event is being conducted in three stages, viz, prelims, which marks the launch of the website and initiation of registration for submitting solutions and ideas, following which there will be stages along a timeline for mains and the prize distribution ceremony.

