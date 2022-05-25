Delhi Police commissioner launches revamped website of Welfare Wing

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday launched the revamped website of Welfare Wing of the force and also distributed financial aid of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of police personnel who died due to COVID-19.

Announcing several welfare schemes for serving and retired personnel and their families in a programme 'PARHIT' held at its headquarters on Jai Singh Marg here, Asthana said, ''Delhi Police is like a family and retirees or kin of personnel who have made supreme sacrifice while in the line of duty should not feel separated at any point of time. It is also the duty of every serving personnel to comfort our ex-personnel and make sure that their grievances do not remain unaddressed.'' According to police, the revamped website of Welfare Wing offers welfare related information and solutions, be it related to jobs on compassionate ground, Delhi Police Welfare Scheme, Delhi Police Martyrs' Fund, health and wellness, mess booking facility, Police Foundation for Education (PFED), among other facilities. Besides, all the documents, including ID card, pension payment order, discharge certificate and senior citizen card of the retirees will now be provided on Digi-Locker, so that these documents remain secure and handy with all our ex-personnel, police said.

The police chief has assured that open house redressal facility can be availed by retirees and kin of departed personnel too. ''If a police person is not relaxed at family front, he or she cannot work in a focused way; while a motivated police person is more efficient and effective in discharging duty,'' he said. The financial aid distributed on Wednesday was offered by Mankind Pharma, police said. Asthana also lauded the contribution of stakeholders who came forward to provide monetary assistance to kin of Covid deceased among policemen and education partners for offering economical courses for personnel's wards preparing for competitive exams and pursuing higher studies. Welfare Wing also signed MoUs with reputed coaching institutes like Nirman IAS Academy, Alternative Learning Systems (ALS), Drishti Academy and Pace IIT and Medical, wherein these institutions have offered discounted or free courses for police wards preparing for competitive exams or higher studies, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)