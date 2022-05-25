27.3 million people in India need digital skill training immediately: AWS

Over 27 million people in India are required to be imparted digital skills especially in cloud related technologies to unlock USD 1 trillion digital economy potential by 2025 as well as to enable the country to compete at global level, a senior Amazon Web Services official said on Wednesday.

While sharing updates of the cloud skilling programme aimed at narrowing the talent gap in India, Amazon Web Services (AWS) managing director of Asia Pacific and Japan commercial sales Phil Davis said AWS has trained over 2 million individuals in India and continues to bridge the cloud skills gap in the country.

He said that digital skills training can unlock USD 1 trillion digital economy by 2025 in India.

''It has an opportunity, not just to have financial impact for the country, but also to enable more people to participate in the digital economy as well. We see a need of 27.3 million people here in India that require digital skills training immediately.

''We think that the three of the top five digital skills in 2025 will be cloud related. Cloud is not just a business issue. I think it's also an opportunity to continue to help India compete on the global stage,'' Davis said.

Talking about digital training programmes, Davis said that it not only has significance from a business standpoint but also has a direct impact on people's lives and livelihoods.

''Ultimately, I think it has an impact on India's ability to continue to grow and thrive and be competitive on the world stage,'' Davis said.

Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL) Head of Business Development for Education & Training Amit Mehta said that the digital transformation wave is a unique opportunity where India can be a global talent pool and drive a USD 1 trillion economy for India as well as for the world.

