Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

PTI | Uvalde | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.

Governor Greg Abbott says 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used an AR-15 in the bloodbath Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

About 30 minutes beforehand, Ramos made three social media posts. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot up an elementary school.

Seventeen people were also injured in the attack.

Abbott said Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.

"Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,'' Abbott said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

