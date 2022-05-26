Left Menu

Impersonation in CISF recruitment exam: Chhattisgarh police arrest 2 more persons from UP

PTI | Durg | Updated: 26-05-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 12:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Chhattisgarh police have arrested two more persons in connection with the case of some people allegedly appearing in place of actual candidates in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable recruitment exam in the Durg district, an official said on Thursday.

Last week, the state police arrested six people from Durg in connection with the case.

Two more accused, identified as Satyapal Singh (24) and Natthilal Verma (20), were apprehended from their native places in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh by a team of the Durg police and brought here on Wednesday, Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

The alleged involvement of these two persons in the racket came to light during the interrogation of six people arrested on May 18, after they allegedly appeared in place of actual candidates in the physical screening for the post of CISF constables during the exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The physical test was held at the CISF's Recruitment and Training Centre (RTC) in Bhilai town of Durg district.

Of the six people arrested earlier, five are natives of Agra while another person hails from Morena in Madhya Pradesh. The offense came to light when the biometrics and photographs of the candidates available in the records did not match with the proxy aspirants, following which CISF officials reported the matter at the Utai police station, the official said.

"The investigation revealed that Singh had allegedly appeared in place of a candidate in the written test of the recruitment exam held earlier, while Verma charged Rs 2 lakh for appearing in the physical screening in place of another actual candidate," he said.

All the eight accused are part of a racket that arranges such impersonators to appear in written and physical exams in place of bonafide candidates. In this case, they allegedly charged Rs 5 lakh from each candidate, he said.

"D S Tomar, a police constable posted in Madhya Pradesh, has been identified as the alleged kingpin of the racket, and a team was also sent to arrest him but he managed to escape," Pallava said, adding that efforts are on to trace him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

