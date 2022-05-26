Registration for Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath stopped temporarily: Officials

Registration of pilgrims for Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath has been stopped temporarily as the daily quota of pilgrims for the famed temples is full till June 3, officials said on Thursday.

Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said the decision to stop registration of devotees for these temples for the time being has been taken for their convenience as it will help prevent chaos and confusion at the Himalayan shrines. The decision was taken as the daily quota of pilgrims for these shrines according to government guidelines is full till June 3, SDRF officials at Rishikesh ISBT said. An announcement to this effect is being made at the ISBT here. Registration of pilgrims is now being done only for Badrinath.

