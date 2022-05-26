Left Menu

MBBS graduate duped of Rs 52 lakh in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-05-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 14:46 IST
An MBBS graduate was allegedly duped of Rs 52 lakh here on the pretext of admission in a medical college in Kolkata to pursue a master's degree, police said.

Subhanshu Vats, a resident of sector 4, in his complaint alleged that he received a text message on his phone offering admission at KPS medical college and hospital in Jadavpur, Kolkata, they said.

When he called on the given number, one Satish Malik replied and asked Vats to share his documents on WhatsApp and later on e-mail, they said.

On March 13, Malik asked him for a demand draft (DD) of Rs 23 lakh in the name of the medical college, however, Vats sent a DD of Rs 8 lakh.

After three days when Vats visited the college in Kolkata, Malik introduced him to three people who returned his DD and told him to give Rs 50 lakh to one Dr N P Dutta for admission under management quota, Vats said in his complaint.

He said Dutta came to Gurugram on March 19 and took the money from him and gave an allotment letter which was later found to be fake.

Vats also said that he also deposited Rs 2 lakh as registration fee in the account of one Budh Singh.

The doctor approached police after all the accused switched off their phones and the college confirmed that his allotment letter was fake, police said.

A special inquiry was conducted by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of police and found the allegations to be true, they said.

An FIR was registered against five people at sector 9 police station under sections of Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

“We are investigating the matter and trying to nab the accused,” SHO of sector 9 police station Manoj Kumar said.

