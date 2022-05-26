BJYM protests teacher recruitment irregularities in West Bengal

BJP youth wing activists staged a demonstration on Thursday outside the state Education Department office in Salt Lake, alleging largescale irregularities in recruitment of teachers.

A BJYM activist claimed that the West Bengal government has failed to ensure transparency even in the recruitment of constables.

''Apart from irregularities in SSC, TET and nursing recruitments, we are protesting the discrimination in the recruitment of constables,'' said Swarnendu Roy, a BJYM activist.

As the protesters tried to go past the barricade towards Bikash Bhavan, the Education Department office, they were detained, police said.

Around 50 protesters were detained and put into police vans that were on standby, they said.

