Left Menu

BJYM protests teacher recruitment irregularities in West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 15:35 IST
BJYM protests teacher recruitment irregularities in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

BJP youth wing activists staged a demonstration on Thursday outside the state Education Department office in Salt Lake, alleging largescale irregularities in recruitment of teachers.

A BJYM activist claimed that the West Bengal government has failed to ensure transparency even in the recruitment of constables.

''Apart from irregularities in SSC, TET and nursing recruitments, we are protesting the discrimination in the recruitment of constables,'' said Swarnendu Roy, a BJYM activist.

As the protesters tried to go past the barricade towards Bikash Bhavan, the Education Department office, they were detained, police said.

Around 50 protesters were detained and put into police vans that were on standby, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022