Maha cabinet sanctions 3,500 sq metres land for SARTHI

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to provide 3,500 square metres of land in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar to the Pune-based Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI). A statement from the state Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the land is being given as a special case on lease at nominal rate.

SARTHI, an autonomous institute of the state government, works for the educational, economic and social development of the Maratha community. It has divisional offices, hostels, libraries, study centres, skilled development centres, training centres for admission to police and defence services, women empowerment, among others, it said.

