Bengal to introduce bill to make CM chancellor of state-run varsities

26-05-2022
A bill will soon be introduced in the West Bengal Assembly to make the chief minister the chancellor of the state-run universities in place of the governor, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday.

He said that the state cabinet gave its nod to the proposal during the day.

''Today, the state cabinet gave its consent to the proposal to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities in place of the governor. This proposal will soon be introduced as a bill in the assembly,'' Basu said.

The governor is at present the chancellor of the state-run universities.

