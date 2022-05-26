Gujarat: Resident medical officer held for 'maligning' superspeciality hospital's image

Police arrested the resident medical officer (RMO) of a leading superspeciality hospital here in Gujarat on Thursday for allegedly trying to malign the image of the health facility by sharing ''fake and fabricated'' posts on social media, officials said.

Based on a complaint given by the management of the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (UNMICRC), the Cyber Crime Cell of the Ahmedabad police arrested Dr Kaushik Kumar. UNMICRC an autonomous super-speciality hospital as well as a research institute in Ahmedabad that is funded and promoted by the state government.

In January this year, the hospital management learnt that someone was spreading fake and malicious rumours about the institute and its doctors through a Facebook account of one ''Dr Satish Patel'', said a release by the cyber crime cell. To malign the image of the hospital, the unidentified accused had also shared edited video clips of the events held in the hospital premises on his Facebook page and then shared the URL of those posts to some of the employees of the institute using a mobile number, the release said.

Upon getting the complaint, the cyber crime cell conducted an investigation and eventually arrested Dr Kaushik Barot, the RMO of the hospital. To conceal his identity, 46-year-old Barot had used a SIM card issued in somebody else's name to share the contents on social media. He had also downloaded two mobile applications to change his voice and sound like a woman over the phone, the release said.

The probe revealed that Barot has been working in the hospital since 2004. He claimed that he had decided to malign the institute's image as he was being harassed for a long time by the hospital management, the release said.

He was booked and arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), section 500 (defamation) and 66-C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

