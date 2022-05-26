Left Menu

Jamia admissions: Over 1 lakh students apply for 136 programmes

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 20:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A total of 1,03,397 candidates have applied to the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) seeking admissions in 136 programmes for the academic year 2022-23, an official informed on Thursday.

Out of the total candidates, 56,667 are females, informed JMI Registrar Nazim Hussain Al Jafri.

The registration for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses ended on Wednesday.

Among the 136 programmes, 39 are undergraduate courses and 78 postgraduate courses. The registration also concluded for 17 postgraduate diploma courses and two advanced diploma courses.

The JMI released its admission prospectus last month online and admission forms were made available from April 14.

It had extended the last date for submission of online application forms for all graduate and postgraduate courses till May 25.

The university had previously set May 13 as the last date for submission of the admission forms.

Entrance tests for admission to courses not covered under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will begin on June 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

