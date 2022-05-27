Left Menu

Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door

PTI | Uvalde | Updated: 27-05-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 00:29 IST
A Texas law enforcement official says the 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 21 people at an elementary school entered the building “unobstructed” through a door that was apparently unlocked.

Victor Escalon, a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Thursday that Salvador Ramos did not initially encounter any law enforcement officers when he entered Robb Elementary School on Tuesday and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

