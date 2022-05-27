Ssarita Siingh, Managing Trustee & CEO at Priyadarshani Group of Schools, conferred with Emirates Award of Excellence 2022 & Honorary Doctorate by United Nations Global Peace Council in UAE

DUBAI, UAE and PUNE, India, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9, Ms. Ssarita Siingh, was awarded the very prestigious 'EMIRATES AWARD of EXCELLENCE 2022' presented by the United Nations Global Peace Council along with an honorary doctorate in Humanity and Education for her sincere and outstanding contributions in the field of rural education, raising the social stature and standards of education and her Humanitarian Services in rural areas of Maharashtra.

This is an award function highlighting individuals by encouraging their achievements in their respective fields. UNGPC, an initiative by the Abhigyane Foundation affiliated with United Nations & Global Partners with United Nations Global Marketing presents this award highlighting individuals and encouraging them for their contributions in their field of excellence. In addition to the award, it also presented Ms. Siingh with an honorary doctorate in 'Humanity and Education'.

Ms. Ssarita Siingh has been a tenacious visionary in the field of education making new dreams come true. She has been very vocal and active in promoting education of girls in rural areas, elevating the quality of education, and much more. Her belief is that only complete education, rather than just academia, makes students more viable in the practical world, ready to face worldly challenges. Through her schools, she has been focusing on the implementation of the same idea. Her direction for the education of students has been always centric on academics, along with moralistic and holistic development, enrichment of skills, boosting talents, and inculcating acceptance to newer technology in the education that will help the students to a more practical orientation towards life.

She had a very humble start to career at the young age of sixteen, and today she has been awarded for bringing visionary ideas and being a beacon of bringing world class, digitally enriching skills and future oriented education in accordance with the National Education Policy, 2020. The motive behind her vision is to empower the future of India by giving them access to International quality of education at affordable prices starting with one village at a time.

When contacted, an elated Ms. Siingh said, ''I am proud of the journey that I have had so far, and I feel blessed for it. I dedicate this award to my father from whom I have learnt to stubbornly follow my dreams and my team who work continuously to realize my dream. I want to be able to build a power corridor between rural and urban education and bridge the gap in between. It has been my dream to bring international education to even the smallest places in India at very affordable prices, so the families with talented and gifted kids can see their kids reaching great heights. I aim to bring international education to the non-Ivy future of India. I wanted the project to adopt existing schools and turn them into education centers that excel at international standards, facilities with future-oriented curriculum, skill based learning and means, methods and opportunities towards organic life skills especially aligned with the vision of National Education Policy. Initially, I have adopted the school at Alandi and am developing it as a model for similar future projects that will have potential to change the schooling and education scenario in India.'' She explained her vision and the glint in her eye showcased her passion for it. ''It is an eventual process and I plan to build the school in Alandi so more and more investors can come aboard with the dream.'' About Priyadarshani Group of Schools The year was 1982 when Shri Indraman Sahdeo Singh started a small school on August 15th with just 5 students in Bhosari. This school was started with a vision to provide the best possible educational system to every child and with a desire to help the underprivileged children to fulfil their need for education by helping them through schooling. Priyadarshani's approach to education has always been 'Equal in Education'. The school has students from diverse backgrounds, from a Farmer's son to a Factory labourer's son to the son of an IPS officer to a local politician's son and even orphans. Priyadarshani offers equal opportunity to all. The school has made its mark at the global level as well, Priyadarshani Group of Schools has been awarded at London, Bangkok, Singapore, and Dubai. It is ranked amongst TOP 10 School in India, Top 6 in Maharashtra and has acquired the 1st position in Pune.

